Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man to death in Phoenix

Eric Norwood, 41, was booked in to jail on a 1st degree murder charge, as well as several other...
Eric Norwood, 41, was booked in to jail on a 1st degree murder charge, as well as several other felony charges for the shooting death of 39-year-old Ricardo Villalobos in Phoenix, police say.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting in a neighborhood just off Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

Officers say that the shooting happened Sunday around 12:30 a.m. near 27th and Northern avenues. When officers arrived, they found a man, now identified as 39-year-old Ricardo Villalobos, critically hurt from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead moments later by Phoenix Fire paramedics. At the scene, witnesses were told that a man, determined to be 41-year-old Eric Norwood and a woman were seen running away from the scene. Investigators were later able to detain both of them. Soon after, Norwood was booked for first-degree murder and other felony charges.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released. It’s also unclear whether the woman could face any charges stemming from the incident. An investigation remains ongoing.

