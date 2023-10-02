Programming changes during Phoenix Suns games on 3TV; Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy may change times

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is proud to be the home of the Phoenix Suns NBA basketball games. This allows more than a million people to watch the game for free via an antenna. Click here for more details on how to watch the Suns.

Many times, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from their normal time slot of 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. on 3TV when the Phoenix Suns play. Please see below for programming changes for each game. The below grids only include Suns’ games that interrupt normally scheduled programming. It does not include all of the Suns games. For a complete schedule, click here.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2023 3TV CBS 5 6 p.m. Wheel of Fortune Evening News 6:30 p.m Jeopardy Local News 7 p.m. Phoenix Suns Regular Programming 9:30 p.m. Post-game show Regular Programming

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2023 3TV CBS 5 6 p.m. Wheel of Fortune News 6:30 p.m Jeopardy News 7 p.m. Phoenix Suns Regular Programming 9:30 p.m. Post-game show Regular Programming

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2023 3TV CBS 5 6 p.m. Wheel of Fortune CBS News 6:30 p.m. Jeopardy Local News 7 p.m. Phoenix Suns Regular Programming 9:30 p.m. Post-game show Regular Programming

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2023 3TV CBS 5 6 p.m. Wheel of Fortune CBS News 6:30 p.m. Jeopardy Local News 7 p.m. Phoenix Suns Regular Programming 9:30 p.m. Post-game show Regular Programming

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2023 3TV CBS 5 5 p.m. Wheel of Fortune Local News 5:30 p.m. Jeopardy Local News 6 p.m. Phoenix Suns CBS News 8 p.m. Phoenix Suns Regular Programming 8:30 p.m. Post-game show Regular Programming

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2023 3TV CBS 5 3 p.m. Phoenix Suns Regular Programming 4 p.m. Phoenix Suns Local News 5 p.m. Phoenix Suns Local News 5:30 p.m. Post-game show Local News 6 p.m. Local News CBS News

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2023 3TV CBS 5 5:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns Local News 6 p.m. Phoenix Suns CBS News 6:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns Local News 8 p.m. Wheel of Fortune Regular Programming 8:30 p.m. Jeopardy Regular Programming

