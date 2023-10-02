Programming changes during Phoenix Suns games on 3TV; Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy may change times

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) walk to their bench during...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) walk to their bench during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Nuggets eliminated the Sun in their 125-100 win. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is proud to be the home of the Phoenix Suns NBA basketball games. This allows more than a million people to watch the game for free via an antenna. Click here for more details on how to watch the Suns.

Many times, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from their normal time slot of 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. on 3TV when the Phoenix Suns play. Please see below for programming changes for each game. The below grids only include Suns’ games that interrupt normally scheduled programming. It does not include all of the Suns games. For a complete schedule, click here.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10, 20233TVCBS 5
6 p.m.Wheel of FortuneEvening News
6:30 p.mJeopardyLocal News
7 p.m.Phoenix SunsRegular Programming
9:30 p.m.Post-game showRegular Programming
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12, 20233TVCBS 5
6 p.m.Wheel of FortuneNews
6:30 p.mJeopardyNews
7 p.m.Phoenix SunsRegular Programming
9:30 p.m.Post-game showRegular Programming
MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 20233TVCBS 5
6 p.m.Wheel of FortuneCBS News
6:30 p.m.JeopardyLocal News
7 p.m.Phoenix SunsRegular Programming
9:30 p.m.Post-game showRegular Programming
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19, 20233TVCBS 5
6 p.m.Wheel of FortuneCBS News
6:30 p.m.JeopardyLocal News
7 p.m.Phoenix SunsRegular Programming
9:30 p.m.Post-game showRegular Programming
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 20233TVCBS 5
5 p.m.Wheel of FortuneLocal News
5:30 p.m.JeopardyLocal News
6 p.m.Phoenix SunsCBS News
8 p.m.Phoenix SunsRegular Programming
8:30 p.m.Post-game showRegular Programming
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 20233TVCBS 5
3 p.m.Phoenix SunsRegular Programming
4 p.m.Phoenix SunsLocal News
5 p.m.Phoenix SunsLocal News
5:30 p.m.Post-game showLocal News
6 p.m.Local NewsCBS News
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 20233TVCBS 5
5:30 p.m.Phoenix SunsLocal News
6 p.m.Phoenix SunsCBS News
6:30 p.m.Phoenix SunsLocal News
8 p.m.Wheel of FortuneRegular Programming
8:30 p.m.JeopardyRegular Programming

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...

FAQ: How you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona’s Family

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Here's how you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona's Family in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Yuma.

Arizona’s Family Sports

Arizona Family's Sports Network

Arizona’s Family Sports network is now available statewide

Updated: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:07 PM MST
|
By Melissa Ziedy
The Arizona’s Family Sports network is now a statewide network.

Suns

Nearly 70 regular season games will be broadcast on Arizona's Family. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns 2023-24 broadcast schedule announced

Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST
|
By Ben Bradley
Catch the home opener against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Phoenix Suns

The season tips off with a trip to San Francisco, where the Suns take on the Golden State...

Phoenix Suns reveal 2023-24 regular season schedule

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST
|
The season tips off with a trip to San Francisco, where the Suns take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Video courtesy of Phoenix Suns.

Latest News

Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...

Phoenix Suns reveal full 2023-24 regular season schedule

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST
|
By Ben Bradley
The Suns travel to San Francisco for the first game of the season on Oct. 24.

Suns

Arizona's Family is the new home for Phoenix Suns and Mercury games

Phoenix Suns preseason schedule released; watch all 5 games on Arizona’s Family

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
All five games will be broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family and streamed on Kiswe.

Suns

Arizona's Family is the new home for Phoenix Suns and Mercury games

Arizona’s Family to broadcast Phoenix Suns games starting this upcoming season

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST
|
By Jason Sillman
The deal brings 70 games free, over-the-air, with statewide distribution.

Phoenix Rising

Arizona's Family Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Phoenix Rising F.C. and can be...

How to watch Phoenix Rising FC games

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
You have several free options to watch all but one of the Phoenix Rising games this season.

Good Morning Arizona

The $20 million tastefully designed 17,000 square-foot compound in Paradise Valley, Arizona...

$20 million resort-style hideaway up for sale in Paradise Valley

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM MST
Casa Oso Negro is amongst the most opulent in its storied history in Arizona. From the library millwork to the marble flooring, carefully thought-out living spaces, and the coffered ceilings, no detail was left out of this hideaway. Located near Ivengordon Road, and Mockingbird Lane, the estate is just a short drive down to Scottsdale’s luxurious McCormick Ranch Golf Club and is within the Camelback Country Club Estates.

Sports and Entertainment Network

Arizona's Family Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Phoenix Rising F.C. and can be...

Arizona’s Family announces broadcast partnership with Phoenix Rising, launch of new network

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network launches on March 1.