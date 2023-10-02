Phoenix charity begins 4th annual Hungry for Change giveaway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With the holiday season quickly approaching, the Phoenix Rescue Mission is kicking off its 4th annual Hungry for Change holiday giveaway, and it wants your help!

The campaign supports thousands of families in the Valley through the Hope for Hunger Food Bank, mobile pantries and other events. From now through the end of the year, the Phoenix Rescue Mission needs volunteers and supplies to help end the cycle of poverty in our community. Donations will help support thousands of Arizona families served each month by the mission’s various programs.

“We have some big things coming for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Sean Little, Director of Marketing for PRM, said. “And thinking of Thanksgiving and that streets of wanting to provide something on the table for your family, so we have events for both of them, which is super exciting.”

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, you can go to phoenixrescuemission.org.

