Penzone won’t seek 3rd term as Maricopa County Sheriff, will step down in January

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says he will not seek a 3rd term and will be stepping down as Sheriff in January 2024.

“I have decided that I will not pursue a third term,” said Penzone during an emotional news conference Monday afternoon. “Not because I leave this office in any way, shape, or form disappointed; it has all been incredible. It is the greatest privilege and blessing that anyone could’ve asked for, especially in a profession like this.” Penzone said.

Penzone also announced he would be stepping down before his current term is up, "I think it’s appropriate for me to depart of the office in January and clear the way so during the last year of my term going into elections, there aren’t distractions. It gives me a chance to pursue some opportunities to serve the public in several ways and to do some things that present themselves as incredible options and opportunities."

Penzone became Sheriff of Arizona’s most populous county in 2017 when he defeated then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Prior to his role as Sheriff of Arizona’s most populated county, Penzone was an officer with the Phoenix Police Department for 21 years.

Penzone: Federal oversight has ‘overstayed’

Sheriff Paul Penzone also spoke publicly about the federal oversight of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office led by Monitor Robert Warshaw. Arizona’s Family Investigates reported recently how the monitor has not had an in-person visit to Maricopa County in nearly four years, making his last visit in January 2020.

The oversight of the sheriff’s office comes from a 2007 lawsuit filed by Manuel de Jesus Ortega Melendres against then-sheriff Joe Arpaio with the court finding that the sheriff’s office violated the constitutional rights of Latinos by racial profiling and conducting unlawful traffic stops.

In his press conference announcing his departure, Penzone said the department now is not the department it was in 2007.

“What happened then doesn’t happen now,” Sheriff Penzone said. “It’s a thing of the past. What is not a thing fo the past is the quarter of a million dollars of taxpayer money that’s still being spent because of oversight that in my opinion has overstayed.”

According to figures provided by Maricopa County, the county has spent $233 Million since 2008 in lawsuit costs and costs related to the years of federal monitoring. The money spent on the case in 2023 was the most spent since the case began.

“The federal court oversight is more concerned about internal punishment than it is about external public safety and that hurts the people of this community. When I have more people investigating internal affairs and compliance issues than I do crimes in our community, something is wrong.”

“I’ll be damned if I’ll do three terms under federal court oversight for a debt I never incurred and not be given the chance to serve this community in the matter that I could --- if you’d take that other hand from being tied behind my back,” Penzone said.

Arizona’s Family Investigates reached out to the federal monitor Robert Warshaw and the ACLU of Arizona for their response on Penzone’s statement about the federal oversight.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for continuing coverage of this event.

