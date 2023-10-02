October brings fall like weather to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - October is here, and it is off to a cool start. Highs were in the mid-80s this Sunday for the Valley, as the average this time of the year is 95 degrees. The last time the Valley had a high of 80 was May 10.

Monday morning will be nice and cool, in the upper 60s by sunrise, and highs will be back in the 80s. We are tracking a warming trend as the week continues. On Tuesday, the Valley will be in the low 90s and by the end of the week, we will be back in the upper 90s heading into the weekend. There’s no chance for rain this week, which will only add to the Valley’s growing drought situation.

There is a 20% chance for overnight showers for the high country into Monday morning. The National Weather Service says areas above 6000′ elevation have the potential to see widespread frost/freeze by Tuesday Morning. Some spots around Flagstaff could dip into the 20s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.