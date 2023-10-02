Nice, cool temperatures to start the week for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The start of October brought us some fall weather statewide. North of Flagstaff, the San Francisco Peaks got a dusting of snow above 8000 feet, and here in the Valley, Sunday was the coolest high, 88 degrees, since May 10. And this morning, the low of 69 degrees was the coolest low since June 7. Tuesday morning should be even cooler around metro Phoenix. Okay, here’s the good news. The rather regular news that was expected was that we’d warm back into the triple digits by the end of the week.

The reason for the cooler weather is an area of low pressure passing to the north of Arizona. As that exits this week, a ridge of high pressure will build in for the end of the week. That’s when it will get warm again, though we’re not expecting record-setting temps. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s, and by Wednesday, we’ll be in the mid-90s. Highs of 100-102 are forecasted for Thursday through Saturday. By Sunday, we’ll drop back into the 90s.

