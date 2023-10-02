Your Life
Mild Monday weather for Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Monday, 10/2/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A mild Monday is ahead for Arizona. Look for sunshine and a high of just 87 degrees this afternoon in the Valley. This morning’s temperatures have been unseasonably cool in the 50s and 60s.

A lingering trough of low pressure will bring some breeziness and continued below-average temperatures to the state today. As the system moves away from Arizona, high pressure brings a gradual warm-up.

Look for highs in the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Mornings will stay very cool in the 60s, with some outlying areas dropping to the upper 50s. Afternoon temperatures climb to about 100 degrees Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies. A slight cool down to the upper 90s is expected next weekend.

Dry weather is expected for the Valley for the next seven days. There’s a slight chance of a few high country showers today and again next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

