Maricopa County sheriff hosting major news conference Monday afternoon

Arizona’s Family will livestream the news conference at 3 p.m. on AZFamily.com and the free AZFamily mobile + streaming TV news app
Sheriff Penzone has held press conferences to discuss the dangers of fentanyl, as well as announcing an arrest of a corrections officer.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it will have a major announcement during an afternoon news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.

Deputies are light on the details, but it is said to be “very important.” Sheriff Paul Penzone is expected to speak at the event. He has regularly held public news conferences to discuss a wide range of issues, including drugs found in county jails, high-profile homicides, and major public safety concerns.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather more information. Check back for updates and to watch the news conference.

