Man found dead inside truck in Flagstaff, police looking for ‘person of interest’

Police are looking for this man suspected of being involved with killing a man, whose body was found in the truck in Flagstaff."(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man was found inside a truck Sunday morning in Flagstaff. Around 3 a.m. Jason Maloney was found dead in the truck parked in the 1900 block of East Sixth Avenue, just west of North Fourth Street. Police say Maloney’s injuries were consistent with homicide.

Police are looking for the suspect, identified as Darren Ayzie, who they also say is considered “armed and dangerous.” Flagstaff police say that anyone with information on the incident should contact the police station at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

