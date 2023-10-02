Man found dead inside truck in Flagstaff, police looking for ‘person of interest’

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man was found inside a truck Sunday morning in Flagstaff. Around 3 a.m. Jason Maloney was found dead in the truck parked in the 1900 block of East Sixth Avenue, just west of North Fourth Street. Police say Maloney’s injuries were consistent with homicide.

Police are looking for the suspect, identified as Darren Ayzie, who they also say is considered “armed and dangerous.” Flagstaff police say that anyone with information on the incident should contact the police station at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.