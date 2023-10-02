Man dead after crash, another hospitalized from shooting in related incidents, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix, and another man is dead after a car crash in the same area, and police say both incidents are related.

On Sunday, at around 7:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say another man was found north of Bethany Home Road on 35th Avenue with injuries from a car crash. The man died at the scene.

Police say both incidents are related and are investigating it as a homicide. The area of 35th Avenue from Bethany Home Road north to Maryland Avenue is closed during the investigation, and police say there are no outstanding subjects. There is no estimated time of reopening.

35th Avenue from Bethany Home Road north to Maryland Avenue will be closed while detectives investigated a homicide. Police are not looking for any outstanding subjects from this scene. pic.twitter.com/gQdD5y2cbl — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 2, 2023

