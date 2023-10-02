Man dead after being hit by train in Phoenix
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a train in Phoenix on Sunday evening.
Officers were called to the train tracks near Thomas Road and 27th Avenue after a man was found dead. Police say their investigation indicates that the man was hit by a passing train.
Police say east and west of Thomas Road near 27th Avenue are closed while detectives investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.