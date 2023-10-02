Man dead after being hit by train in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a train in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the train tracks near Thomas Road and 27th Avenue after a man was found dead. Police say their investigation indicates that the man was hit by a passing train.

Police say east and west of Thomas Road near 27th Avenue are closed while detectives investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.

East and West Thomas Road has been closed off at 27th Avenue for a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and the Train. Detectives are investigating this incident. pic.twitter.com/0V0flZPj6u — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 2, 2023

