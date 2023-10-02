Man in critical condition after being shot at west Phoenix business
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot at a west Phoenix business on Sunday morning.
Around 2 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a business near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.
