Man in critical condition after being shot at west Phoenix business

Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a business near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a business near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot at a west Phoenix business on Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a business near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.

