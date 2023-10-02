Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Sheriff deputies have identified the man who was shot to death at a campsite Saturday morning northeast of Payson in the Tonto National Forest.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Zachary Dillabough on Saturday in the shooting death of 27-year-old Michael Glover. Authorities said both the suspect and victim were from Scottsdale. GCSO said that around 4:30 a.m., they received a report of gunfire. The caller told dispatchers that she was heading toward Payson with another woman who was running out of the woods after hearing gunshots ring out. Deputies, along with the Payson Police Department and Tonto Apache Police Department, went to investigate the shooting. While the witness was being interviewed, other law enforcement went to the campsite where they believed the incident happened. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Law enforcement searched around the area to make sure no one else was involved in the apparent shooting. Dillabough was booked into jail Saturday afternoon on a 2nd-degree murder charge.

