Cave Creek Museum unveils new exhibit honoring military veterans

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Cave Creek Museum has a new exhibit paying tribute to military veterans. On Sunday, the museum unveiled the “Saluting Our Veterans” exhibit, which presents military uniforms from World War I through the Vietnam War.

Boy Scout Kody Moore assembled the exhibit as part of his Eagle Scout Project. The exhibit also includes a sword that belongs to his grandfather, who served in the Navy. “I’ve been a history person my whole life, and it’s my favorite subject. It was one of my childhood dreams was to do something with a museum, whether it’s work at a museum, be involved with a museum, go to a museum,” said Moore.

The exhibit also features a jacket from the 75-year-old American Legion Post 34 in Cave Creek. “Most importantly, this special exhibit honors those who served to give us the incredible freedoms we know and love today,” said Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director. “While the majority of the exhibit’s contents come from the museum’s collection, there also are many wonderful stories and significant contributions shared by others.” In addition to the military exhibit, the museum will showcase various Native American pottery.

The Cave Creek Museum strives to preserve the artifacts of prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and exhibits. The museum is open from October through May. To learn more about the Cave Creek Museum, click here.

