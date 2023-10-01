Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspected DUI driver accused of crashing into Phoenix police patrol car

54-year-old Jon Vanden Heuvel drove into the oncoming lanes, Phoenix police say.
54-year-old Jon Vanden Heuvel drove into the oncoming lanes, Phoenix police say.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities say a DUI driver is in custody after he struck a Phoenix police patrol car early Sunday morning. Just after 3 a.m., patrol officers were driving near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue when 54-year-old Jon Vanden Heuvel drove into the oncoming lanes. Officers attempted to avoid the crash, but Heuvel struck the side of their patrol car.

After the collision, investigators say Heuvel continued driving and attempted to leave the scene. However, police followed and arrested him. Heuvel was booked for DUI.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

Latest News

Phoenix say Juan Solorio-Menera, 39, shot Monica Ornelas, 31 and another person on Friday....
Suspect found dead after woman killed in south Phoenix shooting
The shooting happened near 27th and Morten avenues, south of Northern Avenue.
Overnight shooting leaves man dead in Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 7 a.m. Sunday 10/01/23
It's an all-wonderful-temperatures Sunday around Arizona
A vigil was held Saturday evening for the 55 dogs taken from a home in Chandler, of which many...
Animal advocates hold vigil for dogs seized from Chandler home