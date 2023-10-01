Suspected DUI driver accused of crashing into Phoenix police patrol car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities say a DUI driver is in custody after he struck a Phoenix police patrol car early Sunday morning. Just after 3 a.m., patrol officers were driving near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue when 54-year-old Jon Vanden Heuvel drove into the oncoming lanes. Officers attempted to avoid the crash, but Heuvel struck the side of their patrol car.

After the collision, investigators say Heuvel continued driving and attempted to leave the scene. However, police followed and arrested him. Heuvel was booked for DUI.

