Suspect found dead after woman killed in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New details have been released on shootings from Friday night that left a woman and a man dead in Phoenix.

Police say that 39-year-old Juan Solorio-Menera shot 31-year-old Monica Ornelas around 9 p.m. in an area near Southern and 7th avenues. When officers arrived in the area, they found a second man with non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire and Ornelas in critical condition. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where only Ornelas died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, witnesses identified Solorio-Menera as the suspected shooter. Through the investigation, officers and tactical units were called to a house near Glenrosa and 21st avenues. Officers went to arrest Solorio-Menera in connection with the shooting, but he was found dead with what police say was a self-inflicted injury.

Police haven’t released details on why the shooting occurred or what led up to it.

