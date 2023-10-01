Overnight shooting leaves man dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning in Phoenix. Around 12:30 a.m., officers arrived at a home near 27th and Morten avenues, south of Northern Avenue, and found a man who’d been shot multiple times. He died at the scene from his injuries.

According to police, witnesses saw a man and woman running from the area before they were found by officers. Detectives are currently speaking with them to find out what led up to the shooting.

The victim hasn’t been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

