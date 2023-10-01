Mistakes doom ASU in 24-21 loss at Cal

BERKELEY, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was all on display in the tunnel.

Seething anger. Frustration. Disbelief. And a few tears. The Sun Devils had played well enough to win, but did just enough to lose. Again.

“This is another week we came up short,” said defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory following Arizona State’s 24-21 loss at Cal.

Following last week’s encouraging showing against No. 5 USC, ASU hit the road for the first time this year. Despite their rash of injuries, the Sun Devils were poised to steal a key victory and keep the upward momentum going. Instead, costly penalties and self-inflicted errors sent them back to Tempe with another loss, more additions to the injured list, and plenty of corrections to make.

With his team now at 1-4 and a key showdown with Colorado looming, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham is sensing his team is drawing closer to a breakthrough.

“It’s doesn’t matter who’s out. It doesn’t matter who’s going. It doesn’t matter what’s happening. Respond,” said Dillingham. “You can either go back on Monday and quit, or go back and compete. Right now, we’re getting better.”

The Activation

“We’re getting closer, but it’s not good enough. We’re getting better.” - Kenny Dillingham

The Result

It’s rare that a 14-point home loss can represent an encouraging movement forward, but for the rebuilding Sun Devils, last week’s loss to USC showed that their adjustments, primarily on offense, were working. With quarterback Trenton Bourguet returning from injury, the hopes for continued growth were high against Cal.

The immediate results weren’t there. ASU punted on their first two possessions, hampered by key dropped passes, foreshadowing some of the issues that would plague them on the day.

“Offensively, we had a few drops early,” Dillingham said. “So maybe some excitement there.”

After being bottled up on their first drive, Cal took advantage of a poor punt by ASU’s Josh Carlson midway through the quarter. Running back Jadyn Ott reeled off two good carries, and wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter made a great diving catch for a 31-yard gain into the ASU redzone. Four plays later, Isaiah Ifanse punched it in from a yard out for give Cal a 7-0 lead.

The Sun Devil offense then came to life. Led by the hard running of running back Cam Skattebo, ASU marched down the field, including a gutsy fourth-and-2 conversion run by Skattebo while inside their own territory.

“We’re going to continue to be aggressive on the fourth-and-2s,” Dillingham said.

One play later, Bourguet connected with Melquan Stovall for a 34-yard gain, and a 12-yard catch by Gio Sanders put ASU on the doorstep. Five plays later, Skattebo powered it in to tie the game.

The teams then traded punts, with Cal’s Lachlan Wilson pinning ASU at their 2-yard line, and when ASU’s offense was stifled, another poor Carlson punt set Cal up at the ASU 42. The Sun Devil defense would hold the Golden Bears to a 37-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani that gave Cal a 10-7 lead that held into halftime.

ASU forced a Cal punt to open the second half, but facing a fourth-and-2 on the ensuing drive at their own 31, Dillingham opted to go for it again. This time, Skattebo was stuffed. Gifted good field position, Cal converted a third-and-20 right before quarterback Sam Jackson V found Hunter for a 21-yard touchdown.

“We just got stoned that time,” Dillingham said of the fourth-down decision. “One time it got us seven, the other time it lost us seven.”

Now trailing 17-7, Skattebo again rose to the challenge. On a third-and-8, he caught a Bourguet pass and raced up field for a 66-yard gain. A few plays later, on a fourth-and-goal from the one, Skattebo threw a touchdown to Elijhah Badger. However, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox challenged the play, claiming ASU had 12 men in the huddle. He was proven correct upon review. Instead of a touchdown, ASU had to settle for a Dario Longhetto field goal to cut their deficit to 17-10.

“Players and coaches, we all make mistakes,” Skattebo said. “We had too many people on the field. Simple. Someone forgot to come off the field, and someone came on. It’s huge that we didn’t get that touchdown, but it happened.”

Rallying from that setback, ASU soon got the ball back and Bourguet went to work. He connected for 14 yards to Xavier Guillory, then Badger picked up 52 with an impressive run after the catch. However, ASU was unable to punch it in, settling for another Longhetto field goal.

“Couldn’t run the ball in the redzone, and when you cant run the ball in the redzone, it’s going to be hard because the field shrinks and their defensive backs are good players,” said Dillingham.

The defenses then forced a series of punts from each team. After a stop early in the fourth quarter, Bourguet and the Sun Devil offense had another chance to take the lead. Instead, a Bourguet pass was intercepted by Cal’s Matthew Littlejohn. Three plays later, Ott was in the endzone to extend Cal’s lead to 24-13.

“Instead of pointing fingers, you got to look in the mirror and see what you can do better,” Bourguet said.

With time dwindling, Badger helped spark an immediate reply for ASU. He took the ensuing kickoff 52 yards into Cal territory. Bourguet then put together a 30-yard strike to Stovall and a 10-yard completion to Skattebo, before taking it in himself on a three-yard touchdown run. A two point conversion catch by Badger closed it to a 24-21 margin.

Cal’s run game then went to work looking to close out the game. The Golden Bears marched down the field, eating up yards and valuable seconds before facing a fourth-and-7 at the ASU 25. Rather than kicking a field goal, they opted to go for it. Despite a bobbled snap and good pressure, Jackson was able to unload a pass that drew a defensive pass interference call.

A wild play ends in a DPI on ASU on a 4th down pic.twitter.com/GIWtX7OTIq — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) September 30, 2023

Despite a fresh set of downs, ASU’s defense held firm, forcing a fourth-and-goal from the one. This time, they stuffed Cal to get the ball back.

“We needed a big goalline stand, and we got one,” Mallory said. “We all know this is a game of inches, and the defense buckled down and gave it our all.”

Backed up at their one, Bourguet found Skattebo for 20 yards to open the drive. Two more passes moved the chains again. But consecutive incompletions on third and fourth down would end the drive and ASU’s hope for a victory.

The Critical Moment

It was hard enough as it is. To get a road win in the Pac-12 is no easy task, especially when the roster is as impacted by injuries as ASU’s is. So to make unforced procedural penalties that take away touchdowns was fatal.

The illegal substitution call that negated a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter was a devastating—and entirely avoidable—error. It doesn’t take a Cal math major to see that losing four points in a three-point loss was a key juncture in the game.

“That was upsetting,” Dillingham said. “We got to be able to see that as a staff. That’s my fault. It happens in a critical moment that costs us four points. That’s a tie game. That’s not the case. Critical, critical moment, and 100 percent my fault.”

The Offense

For the second straight week, head coach Kenny Dillingham called the plays, and again, there were flashes of potency among the many miscues. ASU gained a season-high 430 yards, and playmakers like Badger, Skattebo, and Bourguet had big days.

But the team was also unable to finish drives in the endzone, and those are issues that proved costly.

“We have to execute in the redzone,” Bourguet said. “Field goals kind of hurt us at the end. We have to execute. I can’t throw a costly turnover in the fourth quarter like that. We just have to learn from our mistakes and get better.”

Bourguet had a solid showing by throwing for 344 yards and rushing for a touchdown. He also showed great toughness in coming back after taking a hard hit to the midsection on his lone interception throw.

“I thought he played really well,” Dillingham said of Bourguet. “I thought he took what the defense gave him. He had great poise, great pocket movement when he needed to. I thought he had a really good football game.”

Skattebo continued to shine as the centerpiece of the ASU offense, even if running lanes were harder to find than a week ago. He rushed for 59 yards on 24 carries, led the team with 98 receiving yards, and completed a pass for 18 yards.

“Give the ball to Skat, and let Skat do Skat things,” said Bourguet.

ASU also continues to do a better job in feeding their offensive playmakers. Elijhah Badger (three catches, 75 yards, 2-point conversion catch), Jalin Conyers (six catches, 40 yards), and Melquan Stovall (four for 72) all continued recent surges. Wide receiver Gio Sanders, a non-factor thus far after a 40-catch season in 2022, had his best game of the year with five grabs for 33 yards plus one four-yard carry.

“I love the way that Coach Dillingham draws up plays to give the ball to guys in space,” Bourguet said.

The offensive line issues, however, were evident. Still with their top two tackles out due to injury, the running lanes were tough to come by, and the already thin depth was tested further with more linemen getting banged up. The inability to generate a consistent push in short yardage situations was telling. ASU was just two-for-five on their fourth down attempts.

In all, it was a mixed bag for the Sun Devils. If the line play can improve, and self-inflicted errors minimized, they could surprise some teams down the stretch. If not, if could be a long and maddening showing over the final seven games.

“I thought we had a great offensive gameplan going into this week with Coach Dilly and Coach Baldwin drawing up some great plays,” said Bourguet. “We were able to get down into the redzone, but couldn’t capitalize the way we wanted to. In this league, in the Pac-12 with high-scoring offenses, you really have to capitalize. Hopefully, we can go back, watch film, and execute at a better level next time.”

The Defense

Rinse, repeat. ASU’s defense played well enough to win, but the team took home a loss.

“I feel like the defense executed perfectly,” said Mallory. “Overall, the defense played a helluva game.”

They did. ASU limited Cal to just 326 yards of offense and 4.2 yards per play, and kept allowed only 12 completions on 29 attempts by Jackson. But continued attrition due to injuries, as well as having their backs against the wall due to the offense’s turnovers on downs, again proved to be too much as the game wore on. Defensive back Jordan Clark did not play, and top linebacker Tre Brown was among a few key defenders who left the game injured.

“We respect and trust that it’s next man up,” said Mallory. “The guy that came in right after him, we knew that he would be able to get the job done.”

With linebacker Will Shaffer leaving the team this week, a thin position was even more challenged, but Caleb McCullough responded with his best game as a Sun Devil, tallying seven tackles, two for loss, and a sack. Mallory continued his strong season, posting four tackles for loss. Safeties Shamari Simmons and Chris Edmonds each posted double-digit tackle numbers.

The one struggle was in stopping the Cal run game, as the Bears ran for 196 yards, with 165 coming from Ott. It was the second straight week ASU was gashed on the ground, and with more injuries to the front six, it could become a trend. That, and continuing to cover for an ASU offense still trying to find its way.

“We can only take the challenges as much as we can,” Mallory said. “The defense, we look forward to the challenge every single week.”

The Top 3

Here are three Sun Devils who stood out against Cal.

RB Cam Skattebo: The heart and soul of the offense continues to do everything he can to will ASU to a win.

DT Dashaun Mallory: The Michigan State transfer has been a stout force up front for the Devils.

LB Caleb McCullough: With ASU’s depth issues at linebacker, the redshirt junior responded with the best game of his collegiate career.

The Question: Will they continue to fight as the struggles continue?

It was always going to be a tough year. A new coaching staff, a mostly new roster, NCAA sanctions still looming. Then add in an unusually high number of injuries to key players, and the first five games of the 2023 season have been a series of significant challenges, on and off the field.

So far, the team has fought. They’ve battled. They’ve not made excuses. But with a hard stretch of games left on the slate, will that continue?

“If you love football, you’re going to keep getting up and playing hard,” said Skattebo. “I love this game. I’ve played this game since I was five-years old. This is my life. If we’re losing one point every game, I’m still going to come out and give it my all, and I expect everyone else in our locker room to do the same.”

So far, through the assortment of issues, but self-inflicted and those out of their control, the Sun Devils have shown a resiliency. They odds may be against them, but they’ll still bet on themselves. They’re hoping that one of these weeks the bet finally cashes.

“We never count ourselves out,” Skattebo said. “We had the right plays, and we were just a couple plays away.”

The Next Step

ASU returns home for an important game against Colorado. The Buffaloes have been the talk of college football under head coach Deion Sanders, and Saturday’s meeting will be the final matchup between the schools as Pac-12 members before reuniting next season in the Big 12. Coming off a 1-11 season, Colorado started the year 3-0 and rose to No. 19 in the polls before being dismantled by Oregon 42-6 last week. They fell again to No. 8 USC this week to drop to 3-2.

The Extra Point

Mallory’s four tackles for loss were the most in a single game by a Sun Devil since Tyler Johnson’s 4.5 against UCLA in 2020.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.