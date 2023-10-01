Mesa police officer hits suspect with patrol car following pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is in the hospital after he was struck by a Mesa police officer’s patrol car late Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Mesa officers were called to a home near Baseline and Dobson roads for reports of a person with a gun. As officers were responding, police say were told by a 911 caller that a suspected shooter had driven away in a dark-colored vehicle.

Officers tracked down the driver and attempted to pull him over, but he refused to stop. A pursuit began between the 21-year-old driver and Mesa officers, and the chase ended in Tempe near Baseline Road and McClintock Drive when the driver crashed. The suspect then got out of the car and began running away, investigators said.

Mesa police continued driving to catch up to the suspect. However, all of a sudden, authorities say the suspect turned around and began running toward officers. One officer pulled over and attempted to tase the man but was unsuccessful. The suspect then reached for his waistband, which was when another officer struck him with his patrol car.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is currently in stable condition. When he’s released, he’ll be booked into jail on multiple felony charges. No officers were hurt.

