Man in hospital after shooting in south Phoenix neighborhood
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in south Phoenix. Police officers responded around 6 p.m. to a neighborhood southeast of Broadway Road and 15th Avenue. Officers found a man injured by gunfire, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting.
