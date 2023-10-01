Man in hospital after shooting in south Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in south Phoenix. Police officers responded around 6 p.m. to a neighborhood southeast of Broadway Road and 15th Avenue. Officers found a man injured by gunfire, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

