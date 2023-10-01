Man dead after shooting at campsite in Tonto National Forest

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting at a campsite Saturday morning northeast of Payson in the Tonto National Forest.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said that around 4:30 a.m., they received a report of gunfire. The caller said she was heading toward Payson with another woman who was running out of the woods. Deputies, along with the Payson Police Department and Tonto Apache Police Department, went to investigate the shooting. While the witness was being interviewed, other law enforcement went to the campsite where they believed the reported incident happened.

When they arrived, they took a suspect into custody and found a man dead. Law enforcement searched around the area to make sure no one else was involved in the apparent shooting. The name of the victim has yet to be released, and the investigation is ongoing.

