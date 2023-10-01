High winds usher in 80-degree highs for the Valley starting Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a very windy evening for Arizona this Saturday. This is because a front is passing through the state this weekend, some light rain is expected for the high country and mountain areas, but most areas in the state will remain dry. No rain is expected for the valley this weekend.

This front will drop highs for the valley into the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday, so enjoy the cooler-than-average temperatures while we have them! The strong winds will begin to die down Saturday evening, on Sunday, the high country like Flagstaff will still see some strong winds but not as strong as Saturday.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday, then by the end of the week, the valley will be in the upper 90s with sunny skies for next weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.