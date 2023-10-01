Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

High winds usher in 80-degree highs for the Valley starting Sunday

Behind the windy weather on Saturday, a cold front will drop highs for the valley into the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a very windy evening for Arizona this Saturday. This is because a front is passing through the state this weekend, some light rain is expected for the high country and mountain areas, but most areas in the state will remain dry. No rain is expected for the valley this weekend.

This front will drop highs for the valley into the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday, so enjoy the cooler-than-average temperatures while we have them! The strong winds will begin to die down Saturday evening, on Sunday, the high country like Flagstaff will still see some strong winds but not as strong as Saturday.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday, then by the end of the week, the valley will be in the upper 90s with sunny skies for next weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Behind the windy weather on Saturday, a cold front will drop highs for the valley into the...
Arizona First Alert Forecast -5pm Saturday 9/30/23
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Saturday 09/30/23
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds and high fire danger
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather update for 9 a.m. Saturday 09/30/23
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds and high fire danger in Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 9/27/2023.
High winds bring fire dangers to metro Phoenix