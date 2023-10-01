Diamondbacks make it to the playoffs, first time since 2017

PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) — The Houston Astros won. The Arizona Diamondbacks lost. But everybody left Chase Field on Saturday night with a ticket to the postseason.

Justin Verlander threw five innings, José Abreu hit a run-scoring double, and the Astros beat the Diamondbacks 1-0 as both teams clinched spots in the upcoming playoffs.

Houston gets a chance to defend its World Series title after fighting through a tight American League wild-card race for the past several weeks. The Astros still have plenty to play for Sunday — they could clinch the AL West and a first-round bye with a win on Sunday and a Texas loss.

The Diamondbacks return to the postseason for the first time since 2017, backing into the bracket with the Reds’ 15-6 loss at St. Louis. Arizona’s seeding could still change depending on Sunday’s results, which also could determine whether the Marlins have to fly back to New York on Monday to finish a suspended game with the Mets.

The D-backs qualified for the playoffs just two years after a brutal 52-110 season.

The Astros won on Saturday after multiple clutch moments in the final innings.

We still don’t know if they’ll play Milwaukee or Philadelphia in the wild-card round. The final game of the regular season is Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

