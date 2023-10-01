Arizona Cardinals fall to the San Francisco 49ers 16-35

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals lost to the San Francisco 49ers 16-35 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. This is the third loss for the Cardinals, while the 49ers, led by Arizona native quarterback Brock Purdy, are undefeated so far this season.

The Cardinals came up short, failing to score in the fourth quarter. Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs in the third quarter, and the 49ers followed with another touchdown, bringing the score to 16-28.

The 49ers overpowered the Cardinals in the first half. San Francisco Running Back Christian McCaffrey had three first-half touchdowns. Purdy, a Perry High School graduate, was perfect in passing, completing 10-for-10 for 145 yards with a touchdown.

The 49ers are a freak show. Three drives, three TDs, all scored by Christian McCaffrey...and Brock Purdy doesn't have an incompletion. 10/10, 145 yds. Cardinals trail 21-3. — Nick King (@NickKingSports) October 1, 2023

Dobbs had 108 passing yards and threw for a touchdown. Wilson scored the team’s first touchdown with seconds left in the second quarter. This was Wilson’s first career touchdown.

It was all San Francisco in the second half.

Next week, the Cardinals will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1:05 p.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.