Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Cardinals fall to the San Francisco 49ers 16-35

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the...
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)(Josie Lepe | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals lost to the San Francisco 49ers 16-35 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. This is the third loss for the Cardinals, while the 49ers, led by Arizona native quarterback Brock Purdy, are undefeated so far this season.

The Cardinals came up short, failing to score in the fourth quarter. Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs in the third quarter, and the 49ers followed with another touchdown, bringing the score to 16-28.

The 49ers overpowered the Cardinals in the first half. San Francisco Running Back Christian McCaffrey had three first-half touchdowns. Purdy, a Perry High School graduate, was perfect in passing, completing 10-for-10 for 145 yards with a touchdown.

Dobbs had 108 passing yards and threw for a touchdown. Wilson scored the team’s first touchdown with seconds left in the second quarter. This was Wilson’s first career touchdown.

It was all San Francisco in the second half.

Next week, the Cardinals will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1:05 p.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Firefighters continue to battle landfill fire burning on the Salt River Indian Reservation

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik...
Joshua Dobbs, James Conner lead the Cardinals to a 28-16 win over the mistake-prone Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) passing the ball against the Washington...
Cards have enjoyed recent success against the Cowboys. Vegas doesn’t believe that trend will hold
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) pictured before an NFL football game against the...
Cardinals put two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker on injured reserve after hamstring injury
With all these fans comes a big boom in the local economy. Some businesses alter their hours...
Cardinals football game brings excitement to Glendale businesses