80° temperatures return to metro Phoenix

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 7 a.m. Sunday 10/01/23
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After nearly five months, afternoon highs are expected to drop into the 80s today, Sunday, for the Phoenix area. The last time we saw afternoon highs in the 80s was back on May 10, almost five months ago.

Look for highs to reach the upper 80s today under mostly sunny skies with afternoon breezes across the Valley. It will be another windy day for parts of northern and eastern Arizona, with a Wind Advisory in place for the northeastern portion of the state. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Be cautious if you are traveling in this area today.

Temps will drop even a few more degrees for Monday, with a high of 87 expected. Tuesday looks to be nice, with a high close to 90. On Wednesday, temps will get into the mid-90s, and upper-90s return Thursday to Saturday.

