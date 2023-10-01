2 hospitalized after shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in the hospital after a shooting in central Phoenix on Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 25th and Montebello Avenues, just west of the I-17 freeway. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. The man told police that his girlfriend was with him during the shooting. Officers searched the area and soon found the man’s girlfriend, who had also been shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and are searching for suspects involved in the shooting.

