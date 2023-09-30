Your Life
Two men dead after overnight shooting in Glendale

Two men dead after shooting. Car with bullet holes.
Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near 58th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Glendale. Information is limited, but officers responded to a call overnight at an apartment complex near 58th Avenue and Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they found two men shot. The men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Arizona’s Family was at the scene and witnessed a car with multiple bullet holes in the windshield. A large section of the complex was taped off. Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting and identifying any suspects.

