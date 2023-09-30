Two men dead after overnight shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Glendale. Information is limited, but officers responded to a call overnight at an apartment complex near 58th Avenue and Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they found two men shot. The men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Arizona’s Family was at the scene and witnessed a car with multiple bullet holes in the windshield. A large section of the complex was taped off. Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting and identifying any suspects.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.