Motorcyclist dead after late-night crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday night in Phoenix.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the intersection of Indian School Road and 19th Avenue for reports of a serious crash. Officers found 33-year-old Ulisses Torres with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Torres was driving through a green light on 19th Avenue when he was struck by a car attempting to make a left turn. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

