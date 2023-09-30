Your Life
Motorcyclist dead after late-night crash in north Phoenix

File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday night in Phoenix.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the intersection of Indian School Road and 19th Avenue for reports of a serious crash. Officers found 33-year-old Ulisses Torres with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Torres was driving through a green light on 19th Avenue when he was struck by a car attempting to make a left turn. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

