Man dead after shooting near Chase Field in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was shot Friday night near Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to a shooting near Jefferson and 7th streets, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police don’t have a suspect at this time, and detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police are asking that if you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org. You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

