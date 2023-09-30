Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mesa

No officers were injured when Mesa police were involved in a shooting Friday that left a man...
No officers were injured when Mesa police were involved in a shooting Friday that left a man dead.(AZFamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Friday evening.

Details are limited, but Mesa police say the shooting happened near South Solomon Road and 9th Drive, just west of Stapley Drive. Police say a man died at the scene, and no officers were injured during the shooting. Police are on the scene to investigate what led to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye

Latest News

Phoenix officials say the paving season will run through October, but it’s it’s unclear if...
City of Phoenix has temporarily stopped installing Cool Pavement, here’s why
Students and staff at one Buckeye, Arizona school are mourning the sudden loss of Kimball...
Buckeye school mourning the loss of beloved math teacher killed in car crash
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
Buckeye school mourns beloved teacher killed in car crash
Nicole Young said it started after a couple walked into the hotel and asked to use the restroom.
Suspect shoots hotel employee with airsoft-style gun in Surprise