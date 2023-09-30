Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Friday evening.

Details are limited, but Mesa police say the shooting happened near South Solomon Road and 9th Drive, just west of Stapley Drive. Police say a man died at the scene, and no officers were injured during the shooting. Police are on the scene to investigate what led to the shooting.

