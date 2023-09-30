Your Life
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds and high fire danger

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather update for 9 a.m. Saturday 09/30/23
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We’re calling for a First Alert Weather Day today across Arizona for gusty winds and high fire danger.

Maricopa County and much of southern Arizona are under a Red Flag Warning today with gusts up to 40 mph. The winds combined with high temperatures and low relative humidity could cause a fire to spread quickly.

A Wind Advisory is also in place for all of northern Arizona today, where winds could gust up to 50 mph in the afternoon and evening hours.

While today will be windy, tomorrow looks to be beautiful in the Phoenix area, with temperatures dropping into the 80s under sunny skies. Look for breezy conditions, but winds are expected to be better on Sunday than on Saturday.

The start of next week looks great, with highs in the mid-80s expected for Monday. Look for a high of 90 on Tuesday, 94 for Wednesday and upper 90s for Thursday and Friday. No rain is expected for the Phoenix area for the next week.

