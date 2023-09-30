Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Crash leaves man dead in west Phoenix

Police say two cars crashed near 68th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m.
Police say two cars crashed near 68th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a collision in west Phoenix on Friday night. Police say two cars crashed near 68th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He died at the scene.

Detectives say the victim was attempting to turn left from Thomas Road when a woman driving west crashed into his vehicle. The woman stayed at the scene and didn’t show signs of impairment.

The victim hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

File image
Motorcyclist dead after late-night crash in north Phoenix
A man was shot near Chase Field, Friday night, Sept. 29. He was pronounced dead later in at a...
Man dead after shooting near Chase Field in downtown Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Saturday 09/30/23
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds and high fire danger
Around 9 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista...
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting in south Phoenix