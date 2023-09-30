Crash leaves man dead in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a collision in west Phoenix on Friday night. Police say two cars crashed near 68th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He died at the scene.

Detectives say the victim was attempting to turn left from Thomas Road when a woman driving west crashed into his vehicle. The woman stayed at the scene and didn’t show signs of impairment.

The victim hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

