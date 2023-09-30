Your Life
LIVE: Landfill fire sends thick black smoke over parts of the East Valley

By Jason Sillman
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters from several East Valley fire departments are assisting Salt River crews battling a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon just off the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. Arizona’s Family viewers have reported seeing the black smoke from the fire in parts of Scottsdale, Tempe, and Mesa.

Caption

It’s not clear at this time what started the fire or how large of an area has burned. Arizona’s Family has a crew heading to the fire to gather additional details.

Map showing where a fire is burning on the Salt River Indian Community near Mesa, Arizona.
A landfill fire is burning on the Salt River Indian Community near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road.(azfamily)

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for continuing coverage.

