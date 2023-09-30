2 hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in south Phoenix on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road. Details on the shooting are limited, but police say two people were shot and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say this is a very active scene, and nearby roads are restricted while officers continue investigating.

