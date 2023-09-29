Your Life
Wounded veteran gets adaptive home in Gilbert thanks to Helping a Hero program

Retired U.S. Army SSgt. Brent Bretz is moving into a home that will allow him to live his life without needing extra assistance, thanks to a non-profit.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) It’s always Something Good when our veterans are honored and thanked for all of the sacrifices they’ve made for us here at home. And now a Valley veteran who lost both legs in Iraq has a brand new place to call home.

It’s a home in Gilbert that is fully tailored to the needs of retired U.S. Army Ssgt. Brent Bretz, allowing him to live his life without needing extra assistance. He says that knowing his housing is taken care of will allow him to focus more on his non-profit, which helps homeless veterans find temporary housing. Learn more about the Patryot Project Foundation here.

“This puts me closer to my work, to my Phoenix office, to be able to do that,” Bretz said. “It opens up space for me to help more vets, and it just lets me not worry about so many minute details of my day-to-day life and focus more on the projects that I want to undertake.”

The house was built by Lennar Homes as part of the Helping a Hero program, a non-profit that has already built more than 100 homes for wounded veterans in 24 states.

