Windy weather heading to Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5 a.m. Update for Friday, 9/29/23
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a nice morning in Phoenix, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Plan for another warm day with highs around 103 degrees. The big wind will start Saturday statewide!

Plan on gusts of up to 40 mph possible in Phoenix. It’ll be windier in the mountains, with gusts approaching 50 mph on Saturday. We have high danger in the low deserts with a red flag warning for the Phoenix metro and surrounding counties.

This system is dry and won’t bring rain for most of the state, but a few showers are possible in northern and northwestern Arizona late Saturday into Sunday morning. Accumulation will be minimal.

We will see temperatures dropping a big way, going from 103 Friday in Phoenix down to the upper 80s by Sunday morning. The mornings will also be quite cool, with temperatures in the 60s Valley-wide for Sunday morning and into the start of next week.

Have a great day!

