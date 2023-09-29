Two arrests after Phoenix officers nearly struck by car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men have been arrested after police say the car they were in nearly struck two officers in Phoenix Thursday evening. Police say it was around 5:15 p.m. when a driver on 32nd Street near Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road, almost hit the officers.

After the near-miss, police said the driver kept going but was located by police, which led to a short pursuit. During that chase, the fleeing vehicle was involved in several crashes. In the 22nd Street and Camelback Road area, the two men inside bailed out and ran into a nearby neighborhood, police say. Police located the men in a home near 20th and Colter streets. Police say no one was injured during this incident.

Police say several investigations related to this incident are being conducted, including trespassing of multiple locations, hit and run, felony flight, and aggravated assault on a police officer. Officers will be in the area until these investigations are complete and final decisions are made regarding the charging of both men in custody.

