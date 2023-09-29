Turf Paradise in Phoenix finds buyer, plans to continue racing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Less than two weeks after announcing live horse racing would soon end at Turf Paradise, the racetrack said on Friday that it has found a buyer.

Earlier this month, Turf Paradise owner Jerry Simms announced he was retiring, and that live racing would cease on Oct. 1 when the racetrack closes. Then, earlier this week, Turf Paradise officials said the Arizona Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (AZ HBPA) granted a contract extension that would allow the racetrack to simulcast races for wagering until Nov. 12.

The closure would have also resulted in the shutdown of the racetrack’s 37 Off-Track Betting (OTB) sites throughout the state, typically located in bars and restaurants. But Friday morning, Turf Paradise officials announced that Richard Moore and the Turf Paradise Land Trust would be purchasing the track and that the move would save over 5,000 jobs. Other details about the sale have not been released.

Turf Paradise, located at 19th Avenue and Bell Road, has been open since 1956.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.