Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tiny homes may be more affordable, but the insurance isn’t

Tiny and manufactured homes are becoming a popular alternative, but it could be a very costly trend.
By Consumer Reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CONSUMER REPORTS) — No doubt manufactured and tiny homes are significantly cheaper than traditional homes — but there’s often a surprise after the purchase. Insurance can cost twice as much. What gives? Consumer Reports breaks down the cost differences and reveals ways to get a lower premium.

Why does it cost more to insure less home? The insurance industry points to greater susceptibility to wind, hail damage, tornadoes, fire, theft, and vandalism compared with a traditional home.

But there could be more to it: Some consumer groups say insurance companies may be more likely to take advantage of “financially vulnerable” people — charging them more money for fewer benefits. There also might be outdated discrimination from the days when mobile home parks were mostly located in poor and crime-ridden ZIP codes.

There are only a handful of companies that insure manufactured homes. Less competition can also mean higher rates.

When it’s time to shop around for a policy, consider working with a local independent agent, which can be more efficient than looking for yourself online.

Here are four other ways to save. Make sure you have the highest possible credit score. Your credit history can determine premium rates. Ask about “bundling,” meaning are there savings if you buy your home and car insurance from the same company. Consider a higher deductible. Increasing the amount, you’ll first pay out of pocket before your insurance — from $500 or even $1,500 could save several hundred dollars off your premium. Finally, pay the premium in full all at once. Doing so might save you between 5 and 15 percent.

Mention to your broker if you’ve installed fire or CO2 alarms, along with securing the home with anchor ties. These measures better protect your family and might save you more money with your policy.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Woman drives from Gilbert to Prescott, allegedly shoots estranged husband

Latest News

Tiny homes may be small, but the cost to insure them isn't
Why owners of tiny homes pay more insurance than traditional homes
In the month of September, the On Your Side team helped to recover a total of $130,000 for...
September sees On Your Side recover $130,000 for viewers
On Your Side helped a wide range of viewers in September.
On Your Side recovers $130K for viewers in September
Summer 2023 was deadly for Arizona teens after dozens died from gun violence. Arizona's Family...
Deadly trend in Arizona: gun deaths among minors doubled since 2015