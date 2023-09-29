Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism toward Black employees.(Source: Tesla/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:15 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. government lawsuit alleges that Tesla allowed racism at its factory in Fremont, California.

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism toward Black employees.

Racial slurs, including the N-word, were allegedly used by non-Black employees when speaking to Black employees at the factory.

The suit also alleged instances of racist taunts and threats, including death threats, and said Black employees who complained about the behavior were subject to retaliation.

This is not the first time Tesla has faced legal repercussions for alleged racist behavior in the Fremont factory.

Shortly before the California state suit was filed last year, Tesla published a blog post denying the allegations.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the latest suit.

The lawsuit makes no specific monetary demand but asks that a jury require Tesla to pay alleged victims for the conduct they were subjected to and other damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Woman drives from Gilbert to Prescott, allegedly shoots estranged husband

Latest News

FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack,...
Government contractor hacked, DHS says
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down
A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at a training center run by...
As employers face labor shortages, Biden administration rolls out playbook for training workers