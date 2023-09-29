Suspect shoots hotel employee with airsoft-style gun in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a terrifying night for Nicole Young. The single mom was attacked while working an overnight shift on Thursday at the Best Western Plus on Grand Avenue and Bell Road. Surveillance video shows the moments a man shot her with an airsoft-style gun while she was on the job. “In all the years I have been there, nothing like this has ever happened. We are a busy hotel. We don’t have issues like this,” said Young.

Young said it started after a couple walked into the hotel and asked to use the restroom. She later realized they were in the men’s restroom together and told them to leave since they were reportedly not guests.

“I knocked on the door and said that you guys need to get out of there. I don’t know what you are doing, but it is not happening on my property, or I will open this door from the outside. They quickly left, no issue,” said Young.

Young said things escalated after the man returned to the hotel to use the drink machine. She told him to leave again, and that is when he reportedly took out the airsoft-style gun. “Whatever he was hitting me with was really fast; it was like pew, pew, pew, really fast, so I ran,” said Young. “It could have been a real gun, and someone’s kid could have gotten hurt. If it was a real gun, I would not be here”.

The suspect left in a white car that Young said detectives believe was an Uber or Lyft. She is hoping someone recognizes the suspect and he is caught. If you have any information, contact the Surprise Police Department.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.