Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Study: Physical activity is critical to prevention of Alzheimer’s disease

Simple physical activities can help with the creation of new brain cells, helping aid in the prevention of cognitive decline.
Group of people jogging.
Simple physical activities can help with the creation of new brain cells, helping aid in the prevention of cognitive decline.(File / Storyblocks)
By Nicole Crites
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has the fastest growth rate of Alzheimer’s in the country. A dementia or Alzheimer’s diagnosis can be so scary.

Well, it’s not just genetic. An 11-year study out of Finland shows 40% of cases are preventable. And we’re learning there’s quite a bit you can do now to improve your odds against getting diagnosed. Not just brain teasers but simple, intentional tweaks to your daily physical activity.

Carol Hahn knows the battle firsthand- she lost her dad 20 years ago. “Alzheimer’s disease, you know, it’s a downward progress, and it’s tough, especially for the family,” Hahn said. She’s also a registered nurse and personal trainer who’s made it her mission to educate others on the power of physical activity in prevention.

“It actually helps form new brain cells,” Hahn said.

Just like crossword puzzles, changing up simple daily physical activities can fire new pathways in your brain. “Brushing your teeth with your opposite hand,” Hahn said.

Activity with added engagement also strengthens your brain muscle. “So, for example, maybe you’re walking, and you’re counting backward by five,” Hahn said. And doing it with a friend offers even more of a cognitive boost. We saw the exact opposite with the pandemic.

Kirti Khasla’s mother was diagnosed about a year ago. “She was basically locked inside her house for probably a year, you know, with very, very limited contact, and we just saw a tremendous decline in her cognitive abilities,” Khalsa said.

Khalsa & her husband, Dr. Dharma Singh Khalsa, are co-founders of the Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation.

“How you live your life, it definitely has an impact on how you age,” Khalsa said.

That’s the premise of her conference this weekend in Scottsdale… to focus on options beyond medication, arming patients, caregivers, and families with actionable next steps and hope. “You’ll be empowered, and you’ll also be able to set aside some of your fears and also know that you’re not alone because most people are concerned about it,” Khalsa said.

“We kind of have to push ourselves out of our limits sometimes,” Hahn said. And she’ll be there to help you do just that. “I don’t know if we can actually say prevent, but we’re reducing the risk of it. And we’re, and it’s healthy for your whole body.” Hahn said.

The conference is this weekend in Scottsdale, and it’s not too late to sign up.

Arizona’s family is once again sponsoring the annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 4th at Wesley Bolin Plaza in downtown Phoenix.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye

Latest News

NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera says the college has a goal of doubling the number of...
NAU launches College of Medicine to address primary care physician shortage
Doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital used a cutting-edge treatment on a Phoenix-area girl...
New treatment helps Phoenix-area girl with scoliosis return to dancing
Once completed, the eight fully furnished homes in Gilbert will be available for some Banner...
New homes in Gilbert to support Banner Health cancer patients
Although there is concern this year, it does not come close to the 2021 West Nile virus...
West Nile on the rise in Arizona despite a dry monsoon