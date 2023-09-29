Your Life
Man arrested in connected to deadly weekend shooting in Phoenix

Ernesto Luna is accused of shooting Hamzah Sirajaldin during a dispute.
Ernesto Luna is accused of shooting Hamzah Sirajaldin during a dispute.(AZFamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have arrested a man suspected of being the gunman behind a deadly shooting over the past weekend.

Police were called to a home in a south Phoenix neighborhood near Central Avenue and Broadway Road on Corona Avenue after getting reports of a possible shooting around 3:30 a.m. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as 32-year-old Hamzah Sirajaldin, who died on the scene.

In court paperwork, investigators said they learned Sirajaldin was upset over the recent breakup with a woman and had been texting her earlier that evening. That same night, Sirajaldin showed up at a bar where his ex-girlfriend was, along with a few others, including her current boyfriend, 41-year-old Ernesto Luna. Documents say Luna and Sirajaldin got into a verbal altercation, and bar security escorted Luna out of the business.

Later that night, court documents say Luna and several others had returned to a home on Corona Avenue and were sitting out front when Sirajaldin arrived and parked across the street. As Sirajaldin exited his car and began walking towards the house, documents say Luna pulled a handgun and shot Sirajaldin multiple times. By the time police arrived on the scene, Luna had left.

Investigators found a handgun inside the residence crime labs and were able to tie it to the shooting. Officers arrested Luna on Thursday and booked on one count of second-degree murder. The case has been forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, who will determine charges against Luna.

