First Alert Weather: High fire danger Saturday across Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gusty winds Saturday and the driest monsoon on record will lead to dangerous fire conditions across the Valley and South-Central Arizona. We have declared a First Alert weather day for the high fire danger. Winds out of the southwest will be sustained at 10-20mph, with gusts possibly over 40mph in the afternoon hours. The Valley and most of south-central Arizona will be under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Gusts approaching 50 mph across northern Arizona will not be uncommon as a wind advisory remains in place across the high country. Friday marks the end of Monsoon 2023 with only .15′ of rain at Sky Harbor. That’s the driest on record, beating .35″ of rain all the way back in 1924!

Our driest monsoon on record will contribute to dangerous fire conditions Saturday across the Valley. (AZ First Alert WX team)

Friday night high school football looks fantastic tonight, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to low 70s. This low-pressure system should mostly be dry for the state, but it will dramatically drop temperatures. Highs will barely come out of the triple digits on Saturday and then drop into the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be cooler than average, with highs in the low 90s and back to the upper 90s by the end of the week.

