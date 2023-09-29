Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Fathers of Daniel Robinson and Gabby Petito speak together at CrimeCon about disparities in cases

The fathers of Daniel Robinson and Gabby Petito appeared together at CrimeCon to speak about...
The fathers of Daniel Robinson and Gabby Petito appeared together at CrimeCon to speak about their children's cases.(AZFamily)
By Briana Whitney
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (3TV/CBS 5) - The dad of a missing Valley man is joining forces with a high-profile family to get justice for his son.

Daniel Robinson went missing in Buckeye in 2021. Around that same time, Gabby Petito also went missing; she was eventually found dead, and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, admitted to the crime before dying by suicide. Robinson is still missing, and his dad fought for his son’s case to get the same attention as Petito’s, so both families took the stage together at CrimeCon this past weekend.

“Hey, look. Nobody wants to be part of that club, but we are. We are like family now. We share in the same pains and burdens,” said David Robinson, Daniel’s father. He’s been fighting tirelessly to find his son, geologist Daniel Robinson, who disappeared from a work site in the Buckeye desert in June 2021. Detectives found his jeep crashed nearly a month later, about four miles from where he was last seen, with his clothes and his belongings at the accident site, but he has never been seen again.

Just a couple of months later, Gabby Petito went missing on a cross-country vlogging road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Her case gained international attention from the media and law enforcement almost immediately. David Robinson built a friendship with Petito’s father, Joe Petito, and the two took the stage together at CrimeCon this past weekend.

“We had a platform where we were talking about ‘white woman syndrome, said Robinson. “As well as being able to talk about our individual cases and how the disparities are.” That idea is that missing white women receive more attention and resources than families of missing loved ones of other races, a topic Robinson said Petito’s father was extremely receptive to. “He told me he’s doing everything he can moving forward to help families of all races get the attention that they need in every case because every case should have that equal amount of attention,” said Robinson.

Robinson said while most of his son’s disappearance revolves around Buckeye and the vast desert out there, he’s now focusing on where his son lived in Tempe and who may have been there before he vanished. “I’m looking into my son’s apartment. You know, these things are very important that we don’t hear in the report, that we don’t hear in the public,” Robinson said.

Robinson said having the opportunity to speak onstage and have a booth at CrimeCon was a great way to find new resources and support, doing everything he could across the country to keep Daniel’s name at the forefront. “I always think about him every time. He doesn’t have a voice. I’m his voice for him,” he said.

Robinson has waited for the weather to cool down, but he’s working on organizing another search this fall for his son in Buckeye, just working on gathering resources and nonprofits to help and support the volunteer searchers that come out.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Woman drives from Gilbert to Prescott, allegedly shoots estranged husband

Latest News

Monsoon 2023 was one for the record books for Phoenix.
The 2023 Phoenix monsoon was the driest on record
The lack of federal resources at the border is a cause for concern for Yuma Mayor Douglas...
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls asking for more resources at the border.
Jean Roppatte decided to Pay It Forward to Kathy Bohling, a librarian from Bogle Junior High.
Chandler librarian who feeds homeless wins Pay It Forward award
On Your Side helped a wide range of viewers in September.
On Your Side recovers $130K for viewers in September
The First Baptist Church in downtown Phoenix is being transformed into a new entertainment venue.
Historic Phoenix church transformed into entertainment venue