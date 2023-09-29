Experience Flagstaff, from attractions to the beauty of northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ready to hit the road up north? Flagstaff is your next must-see destination and just a couple hours outside the Valley! The bustling city is full of plenty of must-see attractions and is a perfect place for nature lovers or those trying to escape the dreaded heat. Arizona’s Family is highlighting all the top destinations for your next road trip.

Historic Road Trip

Take a glimpse at stunning displays of neon signs and stop in at a mom-and-pop motel along Route 66 in northern Arizona.

Looking to take a scenic drive through the northern Arizona mountains? Follow the historic Route 66! Take a glimpse at stunning displays of neon signs and stop in at a mom-and-pop motel. Several historic hotels still line the streets of Route 66, including the world-famous Museum Club that went from a roadhouse and taxidermy shop to a bustling country nightclub. Previously, Flagstaff was the city with the highest elevation on the Mother Road. Today, roughly 14 miles remain in Flagstaff. Don’t forget your cowboy boots!

Hit the Slopes

Arizona's Family sat down with Angelina Grubb, marketing coordinator of Arizona Snowbowl, to share what visitors can expect this winter season!

Winter is coming, which means it’s the perfect time for folks to head up north. Embark over 11,000 feet in the air at Arizona Snowbowl. The popular tourist attraction had a record-breaking season on the slopes this year. People were skiing on Memorial Day weekend because there was still snow on the ground! Nearly 400 inches of snowfall fell last winter, making it Snowbowl’s longest season ever. Watch the sunset on a gondola or rent some skis and snowboards before trekking up the mountain. Don’t worry if you get hungry after all those activities — Snowbowl has plenty of dining options for all tastes.

Thrill-Seekers Wanted

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams offers year-round activities, including the popular mountain coaster!

Maybe you’re looking for a thrill ride outside of the city. Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams is the place for thrill junkies (and only 30 minutes from Flagstaff). The park offers year-round activities, including the popular mountain coaster! Guests control the speed down a mile-long track, all while braving dips, twists and 360-degree corkscrews. It’s the first and only mountain coaster in Arizona.

Night Under the Stars

Check out the Lowell Observatory, which has been a part of Flagstaff for over 125 years. Percival Lowell established the observatory in 1894 with the intent to study Mars and possible life on the planet. The observatory’s mission is to study astronomy and the solar system, and of course, guests can take part! The National Historic Landmark is also home of ground and space-based instruments for research, including the Lowell Discovery Telescope. You won’t want to miss the Giovale Open Deck Observatory, which offers six telescopes to take a peek into outer space. A fun fact: Pluto was discovered at the observatory in 1930 by Clyde Tombaugh.

High-Tech Performance

We can’t forget that Flagstaff is also a bustling college town home to thousands of students. Now, Northern Arizona University is creating world-class athletes. The 77,000-square-foot Student Athlete High Performance Center is using special technology that allows athletic trainers to change the altitude to simulate different elevations. Staff can easily set the desired elevation in the new 2,000-square-foot altitude chamber. Athletes can train in a completely different environment while not leaving campus!

Listen to the Best Hits

Flagstaff radio station KAFF is playing your favorite country hits! Arizona’s Family caught up with the radio station’s news and sports director Dave Zorn and Jeff Kennedy, host of “The Legend” morning show. “The Legend” showcases everything Flagstaff from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

AZFamily in Flagstaff

Arizona’s Family has made the move up north and launched our new station, KAZF, Channel 32, in Flagstaff.

Arizona’s Family has made the move up north! We’re broadcasting from Mormon Mountain and have launched our new station, KAZF, Channel 32, for Flagstaff residents. Locals can tune in to Arizona’s Family Sports Network and never miss a Phoenix Suns or Mercury game. You can watch Arizona’s Family News, Your Life Arizona, The Extra Point as well as the Phoenix Rising and AIA High School Championship games. Click or tap here to see which channel will carry your local programming.

