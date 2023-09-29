Your Life
Could AI tools help Arizona K-12 kids get math scores up to grade-level?

Some experts are hoping new advancements with AI can help students struggling in school, while others have doubts about the technology.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- ChatGPT is making headlines again, but this time for its new features. The new tech can talk to you in real-time and carry a conversation. Experts hope the new advancements can help students struggling in school, but some have doubts.

With the new tech, you could take a picture of a calculus problem, and AI could talk to you in real-time and walk you through the steps to solve it. Experts say while this is great for college and graduate students, it could stunt development for young kids.

Nationally, only one-third of U.S. 4th graders and only a quarter of 8th graders are proficient in math. However, Arizona’s numbers are even worse than that.

Political leaders and education experts met on Capitol Hill this week to discuss immediate solutions. But is AI the right solution? AI expert Subbarao Kambhampati says so far, studies show younger students benefit from in-person, human instructors.

At the meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., the discussion involved potential laws that would tighten control over artificial intelligence.

Ideally, a teacher or tutor can read facial expressions, sense frustration, soothe an upset student and supervise them while they practice independently. “The biggest issue that everyone has in education is to what extent is AI a good way to teach younger kids. Because there have been studies showing that younger kids basically do well in verbal instruction,” he explained.

This is one potential solution being explored but not considered in Arizona schools yet. Though getting kids back on track is one goal, making sure they understand how to solve problems independently and use critical thinking skills to get there is the biggest piece of the puzzle.

