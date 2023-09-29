Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Consumer Reports: Top 5 don’ts when using dishwasher

Consumer Reporters remind us that food should never go in the dishwasher, no matter what they...
Consumer Reporters remind us that food should never go in the dishwasher, no matter what they say on TikTok.(Arizona's Family)
By Consumer Reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS - A dishwasher is a convenience most of us can’t live without. But you can’t just throw everything in there—as tempting as that may be. Consumer Reports reveals the five things you should never put in your dishwasher!

You probably put a lot of work into seasoning your cast iron pan. And why not—it keeps your food from sticking and your pan from getting rusty. But the dishwasher can strip the seasoning and leave you with a rusty skillet. Instead, try water and a paper towel. You can try a little dish soap if that doesn’t remove stuck-on food.

Copper pots, Moscow mule cups, and aluminum cookware should also stay out of the dishwasher. The hot water and harsh detergents can discolor and tarnish copper and aluminum and dull their shine. Copper can also get scratched in the dishwasher. It’s best to wash them by hand.

The same goes for – nonstick pans, even if they say dishwasher safe! That’s because dishwasher detergent paired with hot water can ruin the nonstick coating over time. Save your money and wash your nonstick pans with warm soapy water and a soft sponge or brush.

Knives for slicing and dicing can cost a lot of money, so you really want to take care of them. And that means keeping them out of the dishwasher. The handles can start to separate over time and get knocked around—which can dull the blade.

Wood, water, and heat aren’t a good combination—which means your wooden spoons, bowls, and cutting boards should be kept out of the dishwasher to keep them from warping or cracking. Instead, wash them with a sponge and hot, soapy water. If you’re using wooden items with raw meat, poultry, or seafood, consider disinfecting them every few months with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach per gallon of water.

While it may sound like common sense, Consumer Reporters remind us that food should never go in the dishwasher, no matter what they say on TikTok.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye

Latest News

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. along State Route 80 near milepost 329, about 12...
Cochise County deputy seriously injured while trying to apprehend smuggling suspect
File photo of ransomware attack graphic.
14 Pinal County school districts hit with ransomware attack to payroll system
File image
Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by impaired driver, Mesa police say
NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera says the college has a goal of doubling the number of...
NAU launches College of Medicine to address primary care physician shortage