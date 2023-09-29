Your Life
City of Globe to turn historic schoolhouse into mixed income apartments

The former Hill Street School in Globe is being transformed into apartments for seniors 55+.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For years, the historic Hill Street Schoolhouse in Globe has been left empty and abandoned. “I saw it in seven years just deteriorate more and more,” said a local globe resident.

But now that once-vacant landmark is bustling with construction workers day in and day out, and in about a year, it will become 64 mixed-income apartments for seniors 55 years and older. “I think, especially in rural communities, most of our housing is old and hard to maintain for folks that are on limited income. This will give the residents an uplift in their environment,” a resident said.

The new and improved building will have one, two, three-bedroom apartment options, a multipurpose room, an exercise room, and a running track while also maintaining the historical features and overall structure of the original school building. “This is going to be something where they can be able to communicate and talk to people and not live alone, but also an opportunity for people to find living that’s affordable,” said Globe Mayor Al Gameros.

This $21 million project has been nearly three years in the making. Still, while some approve of the project, others, like Taylor Harrison, the owner of Nerdberger, have expressed their concerns about customer parking. “With this being congested, they’re just going to go on by because there’s nowhere to park and no one is going to walk half a mile to go to a little burger joint,” said Harrison.

As construction continues, the city hopes this new project will help build the foundation for the growing city. “Our council has been really working hard in the past six years to really build our economic base here and promote tourism and we are seeing the results of that now,” Gameros said. The city plans to start a waitlist for these new apartments in January 2024.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Please send it to us here with a brief description.

