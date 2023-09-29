Your Life
Chandler librarian who feeds homeless wins Pay It Forward award

Chandler librarian Kathy Bohling is recognized for helping the homeless.
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Chandler to Kathy Bohling, a librarian from Bogle Junior High. “Kathy is the most loving and caring person I have ever met. She is a single mom and her last year has been tough, but she never stopped thinking of the homeless people. She collects clothes, books, bikes, anything anyone would donate,” Jean Roppatte said.

Kathy is a single mom with a full-time job and finding time to organize this weekly takes a lot. She feeds 40 to 45 people each week and because of her hard work, her friend Roppatte wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to Bohling. “Hi sweetheart. I wrote to Channel 3 to tell them about your breakfasts on Saturday you put together for all your friends. I wanted everyone to know how kind and loving you are,” said Roppatte.

Bohling plans to use the award money to continue feeding people in need. She not only feeds them, she is also there to let them know they have a friend. “I work with the Aris Foundation and they had to cut back on donations. They have been funding my Saturday breakfast runs and had a lot to cut back. So this is going to help with my breakfast runs so I don’t have to ask friends.” If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

